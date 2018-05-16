Cantu Shea Butter Daily Oil 384Ml

Product Description
- Daily Oil Moisturizer
- Made with pure shea butter to replace vital moisture revealing stronger, healthier hair with a natural shine. Cantu Daily Oil Moisturizer protects and conditions each strand without weighing hair down.
- Cantu Daily Oil Moisturizer...
- Revitalizes dry, brittle hair with deep-penetrating shea butter & essential oils
- Nourishes & detangles to reduce split ends & breakage
- Prevents damage caused by harsh weather or heat styling
- Replenishes moisture
- Helps prevent breakage, tangles & frizz
- Softens strands, adds shine
- Pack size: 384ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua, Eau), Mineral Oil, Canola Oil, Petrolatum, Glycerin, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth -7, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Oleth-20, Fragrance (Parfum), Panthenol, Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin, BHT, Lanolin, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Great for: relaxed, texturized, colored & permed hair.
- Directions: Shake well before use. Apply to ends of hair working toward roots. Comb and style as desired. Reapply as needed.
- Styling Tips: For added conditioning, repair and manageability:
- Massage a generous amount throughout wet hair after shampooing and leave on for 3-5 minutes before styling.
- For additional protection from heated styling try Cantu Thermal Shield Heat Protectant.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP AWAY FROM FLAME OR HIGH HEAT. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. DO NOT APPLY TO DAMAGED, INFLAMED OR COMPROMISED SKIN. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR USE ON CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
384g
Safety information
