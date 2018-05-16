Cantu Hydrating Cream Conditioner 400Ml

Product Description
- Sulfate-Free Hydrating Cream Conditioner
- Unique sulfate-free formula moisturizes dry, brittle hair and helps protect against split ends. Made with pure shea butter, Cantu restores your real, authentic beauty. Embrace your curly, coily or wavy hair with Cantu.
- For natural hair
- Helps hair retain natural oils
- Reveals healthier, hydrated hair
- Great for natural & colored hair
- No mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, paraffin or propylene glycol
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Lactic Acid, Isododecane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polyester-11, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Benzoate
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a generous amount to ends and work toward the root. Rinse thoroughly with cool water.
- Styling Tip: For best results, use in conjunction with Cantu Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Original Additions Ltd.,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
Net Contents
400ml
Safety information
