Cantu Leave In Conditioner Repair Cream 453G

Product Description
- Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream
- Visit us at cantubeauty.com for additional tips and videos
- Shea butter infused deep penetrating conditioning treatment made with pure shea butter and other natural oils to stop and mend breakage, repair split ends, and add manageability and shine with every application. When used daily, Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream helps promote stronger, healthier hair.
- Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream...
- Helps mend hair breakage
- Repairs split ends & reduces frizz
- Protects hair from heat damage
- Hydrates & moisturizes with she butter & natural oils
- Great for: relaxed, texturized, colored & permed hair.
- Provides intense moisture leaving hair soft & manageable formulated for damaged, dry or coarse hair
- Pack size: 453G
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Canola Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Fragrance (Parfum), Dimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Dimethicone PEG-8 Meadowfoamate, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate / Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Pentaerythrityl Tetracaprylate/Tetracaprate, Silk Amino Acid, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Peptone), Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Oil, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice (Decolorized), Achillea Millefolium (Yarrow) Extract, Actinidia Chinensis (Kiwi) Fruit Water, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Methyl Taurate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein PG Propyl Silanetriol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Daily Styling - Apply a generous amount of product to ends of damp hair and work toward roots. Comb through for even distribution. Do not rinse. Apply more to the ends of longer hair or problem areas.
- Leave-In Treatment - Apply as directed for "Daily Styling" and cover with a plastic cap overnight for maximum absorption and intense conditioning.
- Frizz Free Hair - Apply daily to split ends or damaged areas. Comb through and let dry naturally.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- PDC Brands UK Ltd,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
Return to
- PDC Brands UK Ltd,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
Net Contents
453g
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020