By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Palmer's Coconut Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml

5(2)Write a review
Palmer's Coconut Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml
£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Oil Leave-In Conditioner
  • Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ products contain ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï, infused with Tiaré flower petals. These raw, natural ingredients deeply hydrate, repair damage and give hair incredible shine. Palmer's® Coconut Oil Leave In Conditioner instantly detangles, putting an end to tugging and pulling at knotty, unruly hair. With a few sprays hair has instant slip and silkiness for easier comb-through and styling. Hair-nourishing emollients fortify hair, control frizz, reduce split-ends and give hair healthy-looking shine.
  • Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) - Strengthens & Adds Shine
  • Monoï Oil (Gardenia Tahitensis Flower) - Nourishes & Hydrates Hair
  • Silk Amino Acids - Detangles & Smoothes Frizz
  • Palmer's® is against animal testing.
  • Family owned & operated™
  • With vitamin E
  • Raw coconut oil (cocos nucifera) harvested from the coconut palm
  • Advanced formula with monoi
  • For dry, damaged or color treated hair
  • Instant detangling & comb-through
  • Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
  • Made with fair trade coconut oil and monoi
  • No sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and dyes
  • No gluten
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Propylene Glycol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Silk Amino Acids, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Panthenol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Stearalkonium Chloride, Cyclohexasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Oleth-20, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Coumarin

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Spray product throughout towel dried or damp hair. Comb through to ends to coat hair with conditioning proteins. Do not rinse. Style as desired. Can be used throughout the day as needed. For optimal results use with Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula daily maintenance and styling products.

Warnings

  • Warnings: For External Use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes. Keep Out of Reach of Children.

Name and address

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

Return to

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.
  • www.palmers.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warnings: For External Use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes. Keep Out of Reach of Children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing product!!! leaves my hair soft and health

5 stars

Amazing product!!! leaves my hair soft and healthy feeling and looking, makes my natural curls more defined and bouncy. Love it xxx

Good very good

5 stars

Good very good

Usually bought next

Palmers Coconut Oil Conditioner 250Ml

£ 4.00
£1.60/100ml

Palmers Coconut Oil Shampoo 400Ml

£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Palmers Olive Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml

£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml

Aussie Miracle Hair Detangler Conditioner Spray 250Ml

£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here