Palmers Olive Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml

Palmers Olive Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml
£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Olive Oil Leave-In Conditioner
  • Palmer's® Olive Oil Formula® Strengthening Leave In Conditioner nourishes and repairs dry, frizzy hair. Enriched with an intensive blend of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vitamin E, Keratin and Silk proteins, this lightweight spray helps control frizz, adds shine, reduces split ends, detangles and acts as a heat protectant from styling damage. Can be used daily on dry or wet hair to detangle and moisturize, leaving hair more manageable.
  • Palmer's® is against animal testing.
  • Family owned & operated®
  • With vitamin E
  • Extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from the olea europaea tree fruit
  • For frizz-prone hair
  • Detangler heat protectant & moisturizer
  • Moisture rich formula for strong, shiny hair
  • 100% pure Jamaican black castor oil olive oil
  • No sulfates, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil
  • No gluten
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Propylene Glycol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Silk Amino Acids, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Stearamine, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Fragrance (Parfum), Polysorbate 20, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Spray product throughout towel dried or damp hair. Comb through to ends to coat hair with conditioning proteins. Do not rinse. Style as desired. Can be used throughout the day as needed. For optimal results use with Palmer's Olive Oil Formula daily maintenance and styling products.

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Really happy with the results in my hair using it in dry hair. Make my long dark hair more shinny and silky. Good product. I’ll buy it again.

