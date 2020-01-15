Palmers Olive Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml

Good quality product
Really happy with the results in my hair using it in dry hair. Make my long dark hair more shinny and silky. Good product. I’ll buy it again.
Water (Aqua), Propylene Glycol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Silk Amino Acids, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Stearamine, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Fragrance (Parfum), Polysorbate 20, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Made in USA
250ml ℮
Warnings: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
