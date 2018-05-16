Palmers Olive Oil Conditioner Pack 60G

Product Description
- Olive Oil Deep Conditioner
- Give hair a deep repairing treatment with the power of antioxidant rich Extra Virgin Olive Oil. This super creamy, intensive conditioner is loaded with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and fortified with our exclusive Botanical Scalp Complex blend to:
- Provide essential vitamins and minerals to dry, damaged hair
- Penetrate deep to restore moisture and shine
- Strengthen weak, brittle hair, helping it grow longer by minimizing breakage
- Leave hair silky and healthy
- Jamaican Black Castor Oil has a strong lipid content which helps relieve dry itchy scalp while protecting hair from styling damage.
- Palmer's® is against animal testing.
- Family owned & operated™
- With vitamin E
- Extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from the olea europaea tree fruit
- For frizz-prone hair
- Moisture rich formula for strong, shiny hair
- 100% pure Jamaican black castor oil olive oil
- No sulfates, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil
- No gluten
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Stearyl Alcohol, Bis-Cetearyl Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Dimethicone, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Silk, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Hyssopus Officinalus Extract, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Hydrolysed Keratin, Fragrance (Parfum), Cyclopentasiloxane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sorbic Acid, Myristyl Alcohol, Lauryl Alcohol, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 4 (CI 14700), Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's® Olive Oil Formula™ shampoo, distribute through hair, coating strands evenly and focusing on ends. Leave on for 2-5 minutes before rinsing. If using as an overnight treatment, cover hair with a plastic cap or protective covering and rinse out in the morning.
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Safety information
Warnings: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
