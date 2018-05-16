Palmers Coconut Oil Conditioner Pack 60G

Product Description
- Coconut Oil Deep Conditioning Protein Pack
- Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ products contain ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï infused with Tiaré flower petals. These raw, natural ingredients deeply hydrate, repair damage and give hair incredible shine. Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ Deep Conditioning Protein Pack is a moisture-intensive treatment that helps strengthen and repair weak, fragile or damaged hair.
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) - Restores Essential Moisture
- Monoï Oil (Gardenia Tahitensis) - Hydrates & Improves Manageability
- Keratin Protein - Strengthens & Repairs
- Silk Protein - Restores High-Gloss Shine
- Coconut Milk - Detangles & Combats Frizz
- Palmer's® is against animal testing.
- Advanced formula with monoi
- With vitamin E
- Raw coconut oil (cocos nucifera) harvested from the coconut palm
- For dry, damaged, or color treated hair
- Made with fair trade coconut oil and monoi
- Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
- No sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and dyes
- Family owned & operated
- No gluten
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Stearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, PEG-40 Stearate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Nonfat Dry Milk (Sine Adipe Lac), Hydrolyzed Silk, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Stearalkonium Chloride, Pentylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Decylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Acetate, Cellulose, Quaternium-26, Myristyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethyl Cetearamidopropyldimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dimethyl Stearamine, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula™ shampoo, distribute through hair, coating strands evenly and focusing on ends. Leave on for 10-20 minutes before rinsing. If using as an overnight treatment, cover hair with a plastic cap or protective covering and rinse out in the morning.
Warnings
- Warnings: For External Use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes. Keep Out of Reach of Children.
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
Safety information
Warnings: For External Use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes. Keep Out of Reach of Children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020