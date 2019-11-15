Palmers Coconut Oil Conditioner 250Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Raw Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) Harvested from the Coconut Palm
  • Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ products contain ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï, infused with Tiaré flower petals. These raw, natural ingredients deeply hydrate, repair damage and give hair incredible shine. Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ Conditioner is a rich, creamy conditioner that instantly detangles and coats strands for silkier, shinier and easier to manage hair.
  • Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) Deeply Moisturizes & Adds Shine
  • Monoï Oil (Gardenia Tahitensis Flower) Hydrates & Pampers
  • Argan Oil (Argania Spinosa) Enhances Brilliance & Gloss
  • Sea Kelp (Macrocystis Pyrifera) For Healthy Hair Growth
  • Palmer's® is against animal testing.
  • Advanced formula with monoi
  • Coconut oil formula
  • With vitamin E
  • For dry, damaged, or color treated hair
  • Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
  • Made with fairtrade coconut oil and monoi
  • No sulfates and gluten
  • No phthalates, parabens, mineral oil and dyes
  • Family owned & operated
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Cetyl Esters, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Soytrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Camellia Oleifera Leaf Extract, Cymbopogon Citratus Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Dimethyl Soyamine, Panthenol, Butylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-22, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Coumarin

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™
  • Shampoo apply generously to wet hair. Allow product to penetrate for 3-5 minutes before rinsing.

Warnings

  • Warnings: For External Use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes. Keep Out of Reach of Children.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

Return to

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.
  • www.palmers.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Warnings: For External Use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes. Keep Out of Reach of Children.

Brilliant

5 stars

Excellent conditioner, leaves hair hydrated silky with a lovely shine, will definitely buy more.

