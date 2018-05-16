By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmer's Olive Oil Conditioner 250Ml

Palmer's Olive Oil Conditioner 250Ml
£ 4.00
£1.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Olive Oil Replenishing Conditioner
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a powerful natural ingredient used since ancient times to give hair strength and brilliant shine. This rich conditioner
  • Smoothes out frizzy hair
  • Increases moisture levels
  • Softens tight curls
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil is combined with Soybean Oil and Keratin Amino Acids to protect the hair from environmental aggressors and hot styling tools, so that hair is
  • Shinier with extra bounce
  • Softer and less frizzy
  • Easier to style
  • Jamaican Black Castor Oil has a strong lipid content which helps relieve dry, itchy scalp while protecting hair from styling damage.
  • Palmer's® is against animal testing.
  • Family owned & operated™
  • With vitamin E
  • Extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from the olea europaea tree fruit
  • For frizz-prone hair
  • Moisture rich formula for strong, shiny hair
  • 100% pure Jamaican black castor oil olive oil
  • No sulfates, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil
  • No gluten
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Amodimethicone, Behenyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Tocopherol Acetate, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Citric Acid, Ceteareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyethyl Cetearamidopropyldimonium Chloride, Cyclotetrasiloxane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 4 (CI 14700), Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's® Olive Oil Formula™ Shampoo apply generously to wet hair. Leave on for up to five minutes. Rinse.

Warnings

  • Warnings: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

Return to

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.
  • www.palmers.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

