Cow & Gate Apple & Apricot With Millet Fruit Pouch 100G
Offer
Product Description
- Puréed fruit with millet, rye bran and vitamin C
- 1 Portion of fruit**
- **1 Portion of fruit for a 1 yr old = 40-60g, infants will eat less.
- Discover delicious taste & smooth texture, made thicker through the introduction of millet.
- Feeding babies for over 100 years
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of fibre & vitamin C
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- Source of fibre & vitamin C
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Fruit (86%) (Apple (53%), Apricot (18%), Banana), Water, Millet Flour (4%), Rye Bran (contains Gluten) (2%), Vitamin C, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Rye
Storage
May be kept in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours after opening if fed by spoon.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- From 6m onwards
- Squeeze on to a clean spoon to feed.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Remove cap and keep out of reach of baby.
- The serious bit
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- We're happy to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|340 kJ / 80 kcal
|Fat
|0.4 g
|of which, saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|17 g
|of which, sugars*
|10.7 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|Salt
|trace
|Vitamin C
|20 mg / 80% LRV†
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants and young children
|-
Safety information
Remove cap and keep out of reach of baby. The serious bit Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020