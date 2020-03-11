By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cow & Gate Mango And Spelt With Yogurt Fruit Pouch 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cow & Gate Mango And Spelt With Yogurt Fruit Pouch 100G
£ 0.90
£0.90/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Puréed fruit with yoghurt, spelt, oat and vitamin C
  • 1 Portion of fruit**
  • **1 Portion of fruit for a 1 yr old = 40-60g, infants will eat less.
  • Discover a delicious creamy taste, with small oat pieces & spelt to introduce your little one to varied textures.
  • Feeding babies for over 100 years
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of fibre & vitamin C
  • Source of calcium
  • Pasteurised
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Source of fibre & vitamin C
  • Source of calcium
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (78%) (Apple, Mango (11%), Banana), Greek-Style Natural Yoghurt (Milk) (10%), Water, Cereals (contains Gluten) (6%) (Wholegrain Spelt Flour (3%), Oat Flakes (3%)), Milk Minerals Concentrate, Vitamin C, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Wheat

Storage

May be kept in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours after opening if fed by spoon.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • From 6m onwards
  • Squeeze on to a clean spoon to feed.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Remove cap and keep out of reach of baby.
  • The serious bit
  • Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • We're happy to help
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • ROI 1-800 570 570
  • candgbabyclub.ie
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 380 kJ / 90 kcal
Fat 1.3 g
of which, saturates 0.8 g
Carbohydrate 16.9 g
of which, sugars*11.7 g
Fibre 2.2 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 0.03 g
Vitamin C 20 mg / 80% LRV†
Calcium 60 mg / 15% LRV†
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-
†Labelling Reference Value for infants and young children-

Safety information

View more safety information

Remove cap and keep out of reach of baby. The serious bit Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cow & Gate Apple & Apricot With Millet Fruit Pouch 100G

£ 0.90
£0.90/100g

Offer

Cow & Gate Fruit Pouch 4 Month+ Apple & Pear 100G

£ 0.90
£9.00/kg

Offer

Cow & Gate Apple Strawberries & Banana Fruit Pouch 100G

£ 0.90
£9.00/kg

Offer

Cow & Gate Fruit Pouch 4 Mth+ Fruit Mix 100G

£ 0.90
£9.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here