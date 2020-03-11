Tesco Pear And Berries Rice Cakes

- Energy25kJ 6kcal-%
Product Description
- Organic pear and berry flavoured puffed white rice cakes with added thiamin.
- Organic puffed rice with pear and berry juice. That's all At Tesco our range of snacks have been specially chosen to help your little one explore exciting new textures and shapes on their food adventure. Perfectly sized for little fingers to pick up and grip, our 7 months+ snacks will melt in the mouth and our 10 months+ snacks are yummy and crunchy. No nasties, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic White Rice (88%), Organic Pear Juice from Concentrate, Organic Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Organic Blueberry Juice from Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Vitamin B1*.
*Denotes non-organic ingredient.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 2 weeks. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Netherlands
Number of uses
20 approx. Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One rice cake (2g)
|Energy
|1580kJ / 372kcal
|25kJ / 6kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|84.0g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|8.9g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.0g
|Protein
|7.3g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
