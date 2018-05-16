By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple Rice Cakes

Tesco Apple Rice Cakes
£ 1.80
£0.23/10g
  • Energy31kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1559kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Organic apple flavoured puffed white rice cakes with added thiamin.
  • Organic puffed rice with apple juice. That's all At Tesco our range of snacks have been specially chosen to help your little one explore exciting new textures and shapes on their food adventure. Perfectly sized for little fingers to pick up and grip, our 7 months+ snacks will melt in the mouth and our 10 months+ snacks are yummy and crunchy. No nasties, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Organic puffed rice with apple juice. That's all At Tesco our range of snacks have been specially chosen to help your little one explore exciting new textures and shapes on their food adventure. Perfectly sized for little fingers to pick up and grip, our 7 months+ snacks will melt in the mouth and our 10 months+ snacks are yummy and crunchy. No nasties, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • At Tesco our range of snacks have been specially chosen to help your little one explore exciting new textures and shapes on their food adventure. Perfectly sized for little fingers to pick up and grip, our 7 months+ snacks will melt in the mouth and our 10 months + snacks are yummy and crunchy. No nasties, all we have added is a lot of though and care.
  • Organic puffed rice with apple juice. That's all!
  • Exploring textures
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic White Rice (88%), Organic Concentrated Apple Juice (11%), Vitamin B1*.

*Denotes non-organic ingredient

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in Netherlands

Number of uses

approx. 40 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1559kJ / 367kcal31kJ / 7kcal
Fat0.9g0.0g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate82.0g1.6g
Sugars9.0g0.2g
Fibre0.7g0.0g
Protein7.4g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.60mg (55%NRV)0.01mg (1%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

    Information

