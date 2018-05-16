Tesco Apple Rice Cakes

- Energy31kJ 7kcal<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1559kJ / 367kcal
Product Description
- Organic apple flavoured puffed white rice cakes with added thiamin.
- Organic puffed rice with apple juice. That's all At Tesco our range of snacks have been specially chosen to help your little one explore exciting new textures and shapes on their food adventure. Perfectly sized for little fingers to pick up and grip, our 7 months+ snacks will melt in the mouth and our 10 months+ snacks are yummy and crunchy. No nasties, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
- Organic puffed rice with apple juice. That's all!
- Exploring textures
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 80G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic White Rice (88%), Organic Concentrated Apple Juice (11%), Vitamin B1*.
*Denotes non-organic ingredient
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in Netherlands
Number of uses
approx. 40 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1559kJ / 367kcal
|31kJ / 7kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|82.0g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|9.0g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.0g
|Protein
|7.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.60mg (55%NRV)
|0.01mg (1%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
- Organic puffed rice with apple juice. That's all!
- Exploring textures
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic White Rice (88%), Organic Concentrated Apple Juice (11%), Vitamin B1*.
*Denotes non-organic ingredient
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya.
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.
Number of uses
approx. 40 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1559kJ / 367kcal 31kJ / 7kcal Fat 0.9g 0.0g Saturates 0.3g <0.1g Carbohydrate 82.0g 1.6g Sugars 9.0g 0.2g Fibre 0.7g 0.0g Protein 7.4g 0.1g Salt 0.1g <0.01g Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.60mg (55%NRV) 0.01mg (1%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
