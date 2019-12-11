Cadbury Plush Selection Box 70G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk chocolate assortment with a plush toy.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Cadbury treatsize fudge.
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo.
- Milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk treatsize buttons.
- Milk chocolates.
- Cadbury treatsize curly wurly.
- Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
- Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g
- Plush toy character may vary
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
70g ℮
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
- Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g: Per bar (18 g): %* Per bar (18 g): Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal) 402 kJ (96 kcal) 5 % Fat 30 g 5.5 g 8 % of which Saturates 18 g 3.3 g 16 % Carbohydrate 57 g 10 g 4 % of which Sugars 56 g 10 g 11 % Fibre 2.1 g 0.4 g Protein 7.3 g 1.3 g 3 % Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 1 % *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
- Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442), Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g: Per bar (13.5 g): %* Per bar (13.5 g): Energy 1884 kJ (448 kcal) 254 kJ (60 kcal) 3 % Fat 15 g 2.1 g 3 % of which Saturates 8.3 g 1.1 g 6 % Carbohydrate 74 g 10.0 g 4 % of which Sugars 65 g 8.7 g 10 % Fibre 0.6 g <0.1 g Protein 2.4 g 0.3 g 1 % Salt 0.34 g 0.05 g 1 % *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
- Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g: Per bar (14 g): %* Per bar (14 g): Energy 1905 kJ (453 kcal) 267 kJ (63 kcal) 3 % Fat 18 g 2.5 g 4 % of which Saturates 9.5 g 1.3 g 6 % Carbohydrate 70 g 9.8 g 4 % of which Sugars 49 g 6.9 g 8 % Fibre 0.7 g <0.1 g Protein 3.1 g 0.4 g 1 % Salt 0.58 g 0.08 g 1 % *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019