Cadbury Plush Selection Box 70G

Cadbury Plush Selection Box 70G
£ 2.50
£3.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate assortment with a plush toy.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury treatsize fudge.
  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo.
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk treatsize buttons.
  • Milk chocolates.
  • Cadbury treatsize curly wurly.
  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
  • Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g
  • Plush toy character may vary

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
    • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per bag (14.4 g):%* Per bag (14.4 g):
    Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal)319 kJ (76 kcal)4 %
    Fat 30 g4.4 g6 %
    of which Saturates 18 g2.6 g13 %
    Carbohydrate 57 g8.2 g3 %
    of which Sugars 56 g8.1 g9 %
    Fibre 2.1 g0.3 g
    Protein 7.3 g1.1 g2 %
    Salt 0.24 g0.03 g1 %
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
    • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per bar (18 g): %* Per bar (18 g):
    Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal)402 kJ (96 kcal)5 %
    Fat 30 g5.5 g8 %
    of which Saturates 18 g3.3 g16 %
    Carbohydrate 57 g10 g4 %
    of which Sugars 56 g10 g11 %
    Fibre 2.1 g0.4 g
    Protein 7.3 g1.3 g3 %
    Salt 0.24 g0.04 g1 %
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
    • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442), Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per bar (13.5 g):%* Per bar (13.5 g):
    Energy 1884 kJ (448 kcal)254 kJ (60 kcal)3 %
    Fat 15 g2.1 g3 %
    of which Saturates 8.3 g1.1 g6 %
    Carbohydrate 74 g10.0 g4 %
    of which Sugars 65 g8.7 g10 %
    Fibre 0.6 g<0.1 g
    Protein 2.4 g0.3 g1 %
    Salt 0.34 g0.05 g1 %
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
    • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly

    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 4 bars & 1 bag = e70 g

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per bar (14 g):%* Per bar (14 g):
    Energy 1905 kJ (453 kcal)267 kJ (63 kcal)3 %
    Fat 18 g2.5 g4 %
    of which Saturates 9.5 g1.3 g6 %
    Carbohydrate 70 g9.8 g4 %
    of which Sugars 49 g6.9 g8 %
    Fibre 0.7 g<0.1 g
    Protein 3.1 g0.4 g1 %
    Salt 0.58 g0.08 g1 %
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

