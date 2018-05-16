By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Terrys Chocolate Orange Sensations Pouch 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Terrys Chocolate Orange Sensations Pouch 400G
£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates. With crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces (1 %), popping candy (0.8 %) and crisped rice (0.7 %).
  • 5 individual, delicious chocolate segments to share, tear the bag and enjoy!
  • Milk Chocolate
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with the essence of real orange oil
  • Toffee Crunch
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces
  • Exploding Candy
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with exploding candy bits
  • Milk Crunchy
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange with crispy puffed rice bits
  • Dark Chocolate
  • Terry's Dark Chocolate Orange with the essence of real orange oil
  • We do our best to ensure each flavour is present, but we regret that we cannot guarantee it 100%.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, E471), Orange Oil, Flavourings, Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Number of uses

Approximately 57 pieces per pack

Name and address

  • Carambar and Co.,
  • 9 rue Maurice Mallet,
  • 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux,
  • France.
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1 piece (6.9 g)%* / Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
Energy 2172 kJ150 kJ
-520 kcal36 kcal2 %
Fat 28 g1.9 g3 %
of which saturates 17 g1.2 g6 %
Carbohydrate 60 g4.1 g2 %
of which sugars 58 g4.0 g4 %
Fibre 2.9 g< 0.5 g-
Protein 5.6 g< 0.5 g1 %
Salt 0.25 g0.02 g< 1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G

£ 0.75
£0.63/100g
Offer

Quality Street Salted Caramel Matchmakers 120G

£ 0.75
£0.63/100g
Offer

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 3.50
£0.58/100g
Offer

Tesco Mini Topped Iced Christmas Cake 150G

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here