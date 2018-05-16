By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toblerone Chocolate Pieces 340G

Toblerone Chocolate Pieces 340G
£ 3.50
£1.03/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of Swiss milk chocolates, Swiss chocolates, and Swiss white chocolates with Honey and Almond Nougat.
  • An assortment of Swiss chocolates with honey & almond nougat
  • Toblerone Milk Chocolate
  • Smooth milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat
  • Toblerone Dark Chocolate
  • Rich dark chocolate with honey and almond nougat
  • Toblerone White Chocolate
  • Creamy white chocolate with honey and almond nougat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1, 6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Distributor address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,

Return to

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 2216 kJ / 530 kcal
Fat 30 g
of which saturates 17 g
Carbohydrate 58 g
of which sugars 57 g
Fibre 3,5 g
Protein 5,8 g
Salt 0,11 g

