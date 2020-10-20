Kleenex Balsam Twin Pack Tissues 64S

Product Description
- Kleenex® Balsam Tissues 2 Pack
- Kleenex® Balsam Tissues Regular
- 2 Packs
- 3 ply Tissue
- When we are feeling under the weather we want a tissue we can trust. Containing Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Calendula, Kleenex® balsam tissues leave behind a protective balm to give superior soothing* for the toughest cold.
- *Vs Kleenex® Original
- Average 64 sheets per box
- 20 x 20cm
- Total 2.8m2
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Kings Hill, Kent
- Kleenex® balsam tissues regular
- 2 packs
- Pack size: 128SHT
Information
Ingredients
Paraffin Liquidum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone Tocopherol, Caprylic/Capric, Triglyceride, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
- If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
- Website - www.kleenex.co.uk
- Free phone number 0800 626 008
- Kimberly-Clark,
- Consumer Services Department,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Net Contents
2 x Tissues
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020