Skittles 10 Fruit Funsize Bags 180G

- Energy308kJ 73kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1710 kJ
Product Description
- Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavours.
- Have you ever tried catching the upside down rainbow? We have…and you'll find it in this Skittles Original sweets. They may seem small, but Skittles burst with sweet and fruity flavour. This Skittles sweets multipack offering is a chance to share all of that sweetness with friends, family or coworkers. Each bag contains 10 individual funsize packs of Skittles Original sweets so you can keep one in your bag for a treat on the go, or stock your home or office sweets bowl with a sweet treat that everyone will love.
- Makes every celebration sweeter: perfect for birthday parties, big nights in with friends, or Halloween ‘trick or treat' sweets
- Celebrate special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more with the classic taste of Skittles sweets
- No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
- Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
- Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
- A multipack of Skittles Original sweets includes 10 individual funsize packs, 18 grams each
- Skittles chewy bite-sized sweets are a bright, colourful explosion of fruity flavours
- Skittles Fruits sweets include Lemon, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime and Orange flavours
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E171, E160a, E100, E132, E133, E160e, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 18 g
Name and address
- UK: Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.,
- Dundee Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4LG.
- ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- UK: Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.,
- Dundee Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4LG.
- Contact us: www.wrigley.com/uk
- 0800 028 7009
- ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 18 g (%*)
|Energy
|1710 kJ
|308 kJ (4%)
|-
|404 kcal
|73 kcal (4%)
|Fat
|4.2 g
|0.8 g (1%)
|of which saturates
|2.3 g
|0.4 g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|90.8 g
|16.3 g (6%)
|of which sugars
|89.8 g
|16.2 g (18%)
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt Equivalent
|0.02 g
|0 g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020