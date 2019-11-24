Tesco Portuguese Custard Tart 4 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1217kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • Flaky pastry cases filled with egg custard.
  • 4 Portuguese Custard Tarts. Flaky pastry with an egg custard filling, baked for a caramelised finish.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard Filling (66%) [Sugar, Water, Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg White, Dried Milk Powder, Maize Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt, Anti-oxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)], Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (55g)
Energy1217kJ / 290kcal669kJ / 160kcal
Fat13.0g7.2g
Saturates6.1g3.4g
Carbohydrate38.4g21.1g
Sugars21.8g12.0g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein4.4g2.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

We did enjoy these tarts. Downside the pasty was s

4 stars

We did enjoy these tarts. Downside the pasty was slightly undercooked. Having read through the reviews sounds like it depends who working... A lesson in this Tesco

Yummy tarts

5 stars

These are lovely. Just the tight level of sweetness, wonderful flakey pastry, smooth custard, will definitely be ordering more!

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely love these tarts and would eat more than one at a time if I didn't have type 2 diabetes! Have no idea what some customers are complaining about unless they were unlucky enough to get a 'poor' batch, something I have never had.

Delicious and sweet....

5 stars

My Portuguese husband loves them! He says they are virtually as good as the ones from Braga. We buy these often.

The best egg custards out.

5 stars

To die for love, the pastry and real nice for a treat

Not flaky enough, too soft and chewy

1 stars

Oh eck. These were nothing like the flaky, crispy delight I love so much. Soft, slightly chewy pastry. Too cakey. Maybe a tad too sweet. Nice caramelised topping, however.

They are amazing best thing since sliced bread

5 stars

They are amazing best thing since sliced bread

Hopefully the next batch will be better

2 stars

I was delighted to see these on sale as I could not get them from my usual supermarket. However, I was disappointed to note that they all tasted stale. This is despite the best by date being the day after the delivery.

do not buy.

1 stars

pastry is not nice

Mediocre

2 stars

Damp, soft pastry, tasteless custard. Ate one, binned the rest. At least I'll save my waistline.

