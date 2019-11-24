Tesco Portuguese Custard Tart 4 Pack

We did enjoy these tarts. Downside the pasty was s
We did enjoy these tarts. Downside the pasty was slightly undercooked. Having read through the reviews sounds like it depends who working... A lesson in this Tesco
Yummy tarts
These are lovely. Just the tight level of sweetness, wonderful flakey pastry, smooth custard, will definitely be ordering more!
Delicious!
Absolutely love these tarts and would eat more than one at a time if I didn't have type 2 diabetes! Have no idea what some customers are complaining about unless they were unlucky enough to get a 'poor' batch, something I have never had.
Delicious and sweet....
My Portuguese husband loves them! He says they are virtually as good as the ones from Braga. We buy these often.
The best egg custards out.
To die for love, the pastry and real nice for a treat
Not flaky enough, too soft and chewy
Oh eck. These were nothing like the flaky, crispy delight I love so much. Soft, slightly chewy pastry. Too cakey. Maybe a tad too sweet. Nice caramelised topping, however.
They are amazing best thing since sliced bread
Hopefully the next batch will be better
I was delighted to see these on sale as I could not get them from my usual supermarket. However, I was disappointed to note that they all tasted stale. This is despite the best by date being the day after the delivery.
do not buy.
pastry is not nice
Mediocre
Damp, soft pastry, tasteless custard. Ate one, binned the rest. At least I'll save my waistline.