Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese Onion 25Gx6

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese Onion 25Gx6
£ 1.10
£0.73/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1938kJ / 463kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat cheese and onion flavour crinkle cut potato crisps.
  • Tesco [Reduced Fat] 6 Cheese & Onion Crinkle Cut Thinly sliced for a light, crispy crunch
  • Full of Flavour Thinly sliced for a light, crispy crunch with 30% less fat
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder (1.5%), Salt, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk) (0.9%), Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Parsley, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g (6 x 25g e )

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1938kJ / 463kcal484kJ / 116kcal
Fat20.4g5.1g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate57.3g14.3g
Sugars2.5g0.6g
Fibre7.6g1.9g
Protein8.7g2.2g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • Each Pack
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Super tasty!... Really crispy and a full of flavou

5 stars

Super tasty!... Really crispy and a full of flavour.. just the right amount per bag!

