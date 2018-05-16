St Pierre 4 Seeded Brioche Burger Buns
New
Product Description
- 4 Pre-Sliced Brioche Burger Buns with Sesame Seeds
- Curvaceous, golden, topped with sesame seeds, and just sweet enough. Introducing our seeded burger buns, let their rich taste take you on a stroll through Paris. A sophisticated classic, worthy of a Parisian bistro.
- At St Pierre, we bake our soft, slightly sweet, buttery tasting light brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!
- Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
- St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
- Don't Recycle
- Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019
- Awarded to Carrs Foods International
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Malted Rye Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
Return to
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
- UK.
- Contact in EU:
- Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
- Unit 3B Dysart House,
- Plato Business Park,
- Damastown,
Net Contents
4 x Burger Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each bun (62.5g) contains
|% RI* per bun
|Energy
|1330kJ
|831kJ
|-
|316kcal
|197kcal
|10%
|Fat
|7.8g
|4.9g
|7%
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|50.3g
|31.4g
|of which sugars
|11.4g
|7.1g
|8%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|9.8g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|12%
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021