St Pierre 4 Seeded Brioche Burger Buns

image 1 of St Pierre 4 Seeded Brioche Burger Buns
£ 2.50
£0.62/each

New

Product Description

  • 4 Pre-Sliced Brioche Burger Buns with Sesame Seeds
  • Curvaceous, golden, topped with sesame seeds, and just sweet enough. Introducing our seeded burger buns, let their rich taste take you on a stroll through Paris. A sophisticated classic, worthy of a Parisian bistro.
  • At St Pierre, we bake our soft, slightly sweet, buttery tasting light brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!
  • Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
  • St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019
  • Awarded to Carrs Foods International
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Malted Rye Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,

Return to

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,
  • UK.
  • Contact in EU:
  • Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
  • Unit 3B Dysart House,
  • Plato Business Park,
  • Damastown,

Net Contents

4 x Burger Buns

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach bun (62.5g) contains% RI* per bun
Energy 1330kJ831kJ
-316kcal197kcal10%
Fat 7.8g4.9g7%
of which saturates 2.3g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 50.3g31.4g
of which sugars 11.4g7.1g8%
Fibre 2.5g1.6g
Protein 9.8g6.1g
Salt 1.1g0.7g12%
This pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

