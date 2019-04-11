By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Mini Hot Dogs & Cheese Burgers 240G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 10 Mini Hot Dogs & Cheese Burgers 240G

1/10 of a pack
  • Energy297kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Mini bread rolls filled with beef burgers and Cheddar cheese. 5 Mini bread rolls filled with frankfurter sausages. With a sachet of tomato ketchup.
  • Small & Tasty. Our Mini Party Hot Dogs and Cheese Burgers are a festive favourite for the whole family. This selection includes five mini frankfurter sausage hot dogs and five mini beef burgers with Cheddar cheese, all in fluffy bread rolls, along with a sachet of tomato ketchup for that perfect finishing touch.
  • Small & Tasty. 5 cheese burgers, 5 hot dogs with tomato ketchup.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Mini Cheese Burgers

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose Powder, Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Sage, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil.

Mini Hot Dogs

INGREDIENTS: Mini Hot Dog Frankfurter Sausages (42%) [Pork, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Potato Fibre, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Tomato Ketchup

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2 mins, 1 1/2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Remove sachet of ketchup.
Place hot dogs and burgers on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
2 minutes (800W)/ 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Serve with the tomato ketchup provided.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (24g)
Energy1238kJ / 295kcal297kJ / 71kcal
Fat11.6g2.8g
Saturates4.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate34.9g8.4g
Sugars4.8g1.2g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein11.8g2.8g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Easy and yummy. Nutritional content probably a bit

5 stars

Easy and yummy. Nutritional content probably a bit iffy!!

