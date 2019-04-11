Tesco 10 Mini Hot Dogs & Cheese Burgers 240G

Easy and yummy. Nutritional content probably a bit
Easy and yummy. Nutritional content probably a bit iffy!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 295kcal
Mini Cheese Burgers
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose Powder, Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Sage, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil.
Mini Hot Dogs
INGREDIENTS: Mini Hot Dog Frankfurter Sausages (42%) [Pork, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Potato Fibre, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Tomato Ketchup
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 2 mins, 1 1/2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Remove sachet of ketchup.
Place hot dogs and burgers on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
2 minutes (800W)/ 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Serve with the tomato ketchup provided.
10 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
240g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (24g)
|Energy
|1238kJ / 295kcal
|297kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|34.9g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
