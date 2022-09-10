We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fred & Flo Cotton Buds 60 Pack

Fred & Flo Cotton Buds 60 Pack
£0.50
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • 60 cotton buds
  • Made from pure cotton making them soft and absorbent. Specially designed with a wider tip to safely cleanse around your baby’s eyes, nose, outer ears and navel. • 100% cotton tips • Wider tip for baby’s delicate skin • Environmentally friendly paper stems • Approx. 60 buds Ingredients: stick - paper, head - 100% cotton

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • For external use only. Cotton buds should not be inserted into the ear canal, nose or eyes.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

I am so pleased these have returned to the shelves

5 stars

These have not been available for so long, due i assume to eco rules, noticing that after the first week they are sold out, I was not the only person to miss them. Please keep supplying them. They are not only for babies if you have an innsie belly button they are the BEST.

Great value safety cotton buds

5 stars

Loved this product, safely cotton buds, good value. Please bring these back, I used to buy 6 packs at a time

Better than the well known make of cotton buds

5 stars

These are great, much better than Johnsons. Impossible to shove to far in. Please, please, please, please bring these back, I really miss them.

