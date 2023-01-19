Fred & Flo Cotton Buds 300 Pack

Good value
Good value for money and good quality.
They are ok
Good value for money. Tips are a little on the hard side though.
These are great value for money. They don't have the big heads like others, ideal for getting rid of smudged mascara without spreading it further.
GREAT PRODUCT
Awesome products work well and feel safe using them. SADLY THIRSK TESCO HAS NOT HAD STOCK FOR OVER 6 MONTHS.
Holes in Cardboard Packaging NOT Acceptable
Very disappointing. Little cotton on the ends, bendy sticks and certainly not impressed with the cardboard packaging having holes in, especially when these are used in sensitive parts of the body so should be sterile :o(
Good value for money
Cotton tips are loose.
Great price, but unfortunately, the cotton tips are loose.
great if you wanted cotton buds but you suggested
great if you wanted cotton buds but you suggested these as a sub for cotton balls !!!