Fred & Flo Cotton Buds 300 Pack

Product Description

  • 300 cotton buds
  • Our cotton buds are made from pure cotton making them soft and absorbent. Perfect for gentle and safe cleansing around your baby’s eyes, nose, outer ears and navel or for your own beauty needs. • 100% cotton tips • Environmentally friendly paper stems • Approx. 300 buds Ingredients stick - paper, head - 100% cotton.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • For external use only. Cotton buds should not be inserted into the ear canal, nose or eyes.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300

Good value

5 stars

Good value for money and good quality.

They are ok

4 stars

Good value for money. Tips are a little on the hard side though.

These are great value for money. They don't have t

5 stars

These are great value for money. They don't have the big heads like others, ideal for getting rid of smudged mascara without spreading it further.

GREAT PRODUCT

5 stars

Awesome products work well and feel safe using them. SADLY THIRSK TESCO HAS NOT HAD STOCK FOR OVER 6 MONTHS.

Holes in Cardboard Packaging NOT Acceptable

1 stars

Very disappointing. Little cotton on the ends, bendy sticks and certainly not impressed with the cardboard packaging having holes in, especially when these are used in sensitive parts of the body so should be sterile :o(

Good value for money

5 stars

Good value for money

Cotton tips are loose.

2 stars

Great price, but unfortunately, the cotton tips are loose.

great if you wanted cotton buds but you suggested

3 stars

great if you wanted cotton buds but you suggested these as a sub for cotton balls !!!

