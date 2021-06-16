Phd Smart Salted Fudge Brownie Bar 64G

Scrummy
Absolutely scrummy and so low in sugar. I wish Tesco would stock the Plant (non dairy items from this range too.
LOW SUGAR DREAM BAR
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS AND HEALTHY
Protein Blend [Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Isolate], Caramel Layer [Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Cocoa Soya Crispies [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Plain Caramel), Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Natural Vanilla Flavour, 31% Milk Chocolate Coating
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Manufactured in the EU
1 Servings
64g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 64g bar:
|Energy
|1515kJ/363kcal
|970kJ/232kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|10g
|Of which saturates
|11.0g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|17.0g
|Of which sugars
|3.3g
|2.1g
|Of which polyols
|21.0g
|13.0g
|Protein
|32g
|20.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.64g
Absolutely scrummy and so low in sugar. I wish Tesco would stock the Plant (non dairy items from this range too.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS AND HEALTHY