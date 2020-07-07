By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Cashews 125G

4(17)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Cashews 125G

£ 0.75
£6.00/kg

1/5 of a bag
  • Energy647kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2588kJ / 625kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted cashew nut halves.
  • Salted. Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cashew Nuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bag (25g)
Energy2588kJ / 625kcal647kJ / 156kcal
Fat50.9g12.7g
Saturates7.7g1.9g
Carbohydrate19.4g4.9g
Sugars6.1g1.5g
Fibre5.4g1.4g
Protein19.5g4.9g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

17 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Sad little Bits & Pieces

1 stars

Tesco supplied these as a substitute for Tesco jumbo cashews. The jumbo cashews are superb, a little pricey but you get what you pay for - very large, whole nuts with flavour. The Stockwell nuts looked like floor sweepings.

Great snacking cashews and a really great price, t

5 stars

Great snacking cashews and a really great price, try some they are just as good as the more expensive ones.

Fantastic cashews. You can't go wrong especially f

5 stars

Fantastic cashews. You can't go wrong especially for that price.

Snacking. Sharing

5 stars

Snacking. Sharing

Great.

4 stars

Very good for the price

nice as a snack

5 stars

nice as a snack

Salt with nuts

2 stars

Far too salty to be healthy. I absolutely love roasted cashews and tend to gorge on them: gorged on these so much that I felt sick from the salt.

Stockwell Cash Nuts Excellent

5 stars

Lovely taste very good quality at a very affordable price

Greasy

2 stars

Not sure what happened to them. It annoys me a lot when product I like suddenly changes. These cashews are now soaked in oil I guess? Now sure why they are so wet and oily. They used to be lovely but became greasy and weird. Depending on pack, taste also doffers from how it was few months ago. What was the point to change it?

Very good.

5 stars

Good value, good flavour. I rinse them to put in stir fry or just eat out of the pack as a snack.

