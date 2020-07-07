Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Cashews 125G

Sad little Bits & Pieces
Tesco supplied these as a substitute for Tesco jumbo cashews. The jumbo cashews are superb, a little pricey but you get what you pay for - very large, whole nuts with flavour. The Stockwell nuts looked like floor sweepings.
Great snacking cashews and a really great price, t
Great snacking cashews and a really great price, try some they are just as good as the more expensive ones.
Fantastic cashews. You can't go wrong especially f
Fantastic cashews. You can't go wrong especially for that price.
Snacking. Sharing
Snacking. Sharing
Great.
Very good for the price
nice as a snack
nice as a snack
Salt with nuts
Far too salty to be healthy. I absolutely love roasted cashews and tend to gorge on them: gorged on these so much that I felt sick from the salt.
Stockwell Cash Nuts Excellent
Lovely taste very good quality at a very affordable price
Greasy
Not sure what happened to them. It annoys me a lot when product I like suddenly changes. These cashews are now soaked in oil I guess? Now sure why they are so wet and oily. They used to be lovely but became greasy and weird. Depending on pack, taste also doffers from how it was few months ago. What was the point to change it?
Very good.
Good value, good flavour. I rinse them to put in stir fry or just eat out of the pack as a snack.