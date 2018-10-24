Hula Hoops Variety Crisps 18X24g

Product Description
- Barbecue Beef Flavour Potato Rings Original Salted Potato Rings Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Rings Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Rings
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Our Promise to You...
- Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
- Why not try... Original, BBQ Beef or a Variety pack
- 23% Less Packaging*
- *Outer packaging reduced by 23%
- Same 18 packs
- * 23% less packaging by area on average.
- Based on previous 12, 14 and 18 packs compared with new slimmer 12, 14 and 18 pack outer wraps.
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 432g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
24g pack = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
18 x 24g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract], Maize Flour, Potassium Chloride, Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
24g pack = 1 serving
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g Pack Energy 2122kJ 509kJ - 507kcal 122kcal Fat 24g 5.8g of which Saturates 2.3g 0.6g Carbohydrate 66g 16g of which Sugars 1.1g <0.5g Fibre 2.2g 0.5g Protein 3.4g 0.8g Salt 2.0g 0.48g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
- Each 24g pack contains
- Energy502kJ 120kcal6%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.53g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2091kJ
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Barbecue Beef Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Dried Tomato, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion], Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
24g pack = 1 serving
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g Pack Energy 2091kJ 502kJ - 500kcal 120kcal Fat 24g 5.8g of which Saturates 2.3g 0.6g Carbohydrate 65g 16g of which Sugars 1.2g <0.5g Fibre 2.2g 0.5g Protein 3.8g 0.9g Salt 2.2g 0.53g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Cayenne Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion], Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
24g pack = 1 serving
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g Pack Energy 2103kJ 505kJ - 502kcal 120kcal Fat 24g 5.8g of which Saturates 2.3g 0.6g Carbohydrate 66g 16g of which Sugars 2.2g 0.5g Fibre 2.5g 0.6g Protein 3.8g 0.9g Salt 1.8g 0.43g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potassium Chloride
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
24g pack = 1 serving
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g pack Energy 2106kJ 505kJ - 503kcal 121kcal Fat 24g 5.8g of which Saturates 2.3g 0.6g Carbohydrate 66g 16g of which Sugars 0.6g <0.5g Fibre 2.3g 0.6g Protein 3.4g 0.8g Salt 1.4g 0.34g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
