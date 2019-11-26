Guylian Belgian Deluxe Assortment 369G

Quality
Quality Chocolate... a bit of luxury and NO PALM OIL...
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Sunflower, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Sunflower, Shea), Glucose Syrup Powder, Water, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavourings), Fruit Spread (Pear, Apple and Date Juice Concentrates, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Butter Oil (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Chicory Extract), Coffee, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum
Keep dry 18°C/65°F
Made in Belgium
369g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|2343 kJ
|-
|561 kcal
|Fats
|37 g
|of which saturates
|17 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|of which sugars
|47 g
|Protein
|6.9 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020