Tgi Fridays Pink Punk Mojito Cocktail 500Ml
£ 5.00
£10.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pink Punk Mojito Pre-Mixed Cocktail
  • For more information on the rest of the range & upcoming promotions visit us online at: www.tgifdrinks.co.uk
  • A minty twist on the internationally acclaimed TGI Fridays Pink Punk Cosmopolitan.
  • Pineapple juice, Cranberry Juice, Lime juice from concentrate, natural mint flavour, cotton candy sugar syrup, natural flavours, natural colours blended with fruit alcohol and vodka.
  • New York City, 1965. It's the swinging 60s and TGI Fridays has just opened its doors - a cocktail bar on the corner of 63rd Street and First Avenue.
  • Fast forward to the present day and our delicious, innovative cocktails still come packed with the tastiest ingredients - expertly mixed by our talented mixologists. But they are now available for you to enjoy whenever and wherever you want, in our convenient pre-mixed bottles & cans.
  • In here, it's always friday
  • Contains: 5.5% juice
  • Contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Pineapple juice, Cranberry Juice, Lime juice from concentrate, natural mint flavour, cotton candy sugar syrup, natural flavours, natural colours blended with fruit alcohol and vodka

Alcohol Units

5

ABV

10% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect cocktail: Chill liquid and serve in a tall glass with ice and a slice (3 serves).

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd,
  • BL9 9TB.

Return to

  • Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd,
  • BL9 9TB.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer litre (1000ml)
Energy KJ274 KJ2738 KJ
Energy Kcal66 Kcal657 Kcal

