Tgi Fridays Pink Punk Mojito Cocktail 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Pink Punk Mojito Pre-Mixed Cocktail
- For more information on the rest of the range & upcoming promotions visit us online at: www.tgifdrinks.co.uk
- A minty twist on the internationally acclaimed TGI Fridays Pink Punk Cosmopolitan.
- Pineapple juice, Cranberry Juice, Lime juice from concentrate, natural mint flavour, cotton candy sugar syrup, natural flavours, natural colours blended with fruit alcohol and vodka.
- New York City, 1965. It's the swinging 60s and TGI Fridays has just opened its doors - a cocktail bar on the corner of 63rd Street and First Avenue.
- Fast forward to the present day and our delicious, innovative cocktails still come packed with the tastiest ingredients - expertly mixed by our talented mixologists. But they are now available for you to enjoy whenever and wherever you want, in our convenient pre-mixed bottles & cans.
- In here, it's always friday
- Contains: 5.5% juice
- Contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Tasting Notes
- Pineapple juice, Cranberry Juice, Lime juice from concentrate, natural mint flavour, cotton candy sugar syrup, natural flavours, natural colours blended with fruit alcohol and vodka
Alcohol Units
5
ABV
10% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect cocktail: Chill liquid and serve in a tall glass with ice and a slice (3 serves).
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd,
- BL9 9TB.
Return to
- Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd,
- BL9 9TB.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per litre (1000ml)
|Energy KJ
|274 KJ
|2738 KJ
|Energy Kcal
|66 Kcal
|657 Kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019