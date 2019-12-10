Glenrothes 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 70Cl
Product Description
- 10 Years Old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Ten 10 Years Old
- #SpiritOfRothes
- Matured only in sherry seasoned oak casks and bottled at natural colour.
- Character:
- Aroma // Vanilla, shortbread, hint of citrus.
- Taste // Sweet, lemon peel, malt.
- Finish // Lingering sweet and zesty.
- Gordon Motion
- Master Whisky Maker
- Quietly and without compromise, The Glenrothes Distillery in the heart of Speyside has been crafting some of the world's finest whisky since 1879. An authentic Single Malt Scotch born from the natural spring waters that run through our estate, patiently distilled in our tall copper stills. The result is a remarkable new make spirit of exceptional elegance, ready to be matured to perfection in carefully selected oak casks.
- At The Glenrothes our commitment to the highest quality wood is unwavering. Every cask at our on-site cooperage is assessed and looked after by local artisans to ensure it meets our exacting standards. We use a very high proportion of first fill European and American oak casks, sherry seasoned in Jerez, Spain. The resulting whisky is absolutely natural in colour and balanced in flavour, with great depth and structure.
- A whisky to be savoured with all the senses.
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Name and address
- Distilled and bottled by:
- The Glenrothes Distillery,
- Rothes,
- Scotland.
Return to
- The Glenrothes Distillery,
- Rothes,
- Scotland.
- theglenrothes.com
- @TheGlenrothes
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml
