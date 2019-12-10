By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tw Kempton Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur 50Cl

5(1)Write a review
Tw Kempton Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur 50Cl
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Botanical Gin with Rhubarb & Ginger Flavours
  • Refreshing gin liqueur with rhubarb & ginger flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

10.0

ABV

20% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix me with tonic water or ginger ale for a refreshing long drink, or pair me with prosecco.
  • Colour may change over time.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • ICB Ltd,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.

Distributor address

  • ICB Ltd,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.

Return to

  • ICB Ltd,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Moreish

5 stars

It was the best gin I've ever tasted I had it with lemonade. Plenty of ice the first sip rhubarb and the ginger takes your breath away in a pleasant way.

