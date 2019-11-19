Friels Vintage Apple Cider 6X330ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- First Press Vintage Cider
- Discover more at Frielscider.co.uk
- Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook /frielscider
- Award winning, refreshingly fruity medium dry vintage cider. Crafted with first press of juice from each harvest, including Red Falstaff, Katty and Windsor eating apples. You won't find any artificial flavours or sweeteners, just pure refreshment. Enjoy.
- Expertly crafted in small batches
- BBI 2017
- World Cider Awards - Gold 2017
- Pure refreshment
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
ABV
7.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before end & year of vintage see base of can.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Friels Cider,
- Cool Apple Ltd,
- PO Box 1091,
- Cheltenham,
- Gloucestershire,
- GL50 9LN.
Return to
- Friels Cider,
- Cool Apple Ltd,
- PO Box 1091,
- Cheltenham,
- Gloucestershire,
- GL50 9LN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 300ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019