By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Friels Vintage Apple Cider 6X330ml Can

No ratings yetWrite a review
Friels Vintage Apple Cider 6X330ml Can
£ 5.50
£2.78/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • First Press Vintage Cider
  • Discover more at Frielscider.co.uk
  • Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook /frielscider
  • Award winning, refreshingly fruity medium dry vintage cider. Crafted with first press of juice from each harvest, including Red Falstaff, Katty and Windsor eating apples. You won't find any artificial flavours or sweeteners, just pure refreshment. Enjoy.
  • Expertly crafted in small batches
  • BBI 2017
  • World Cider Awards - Gold 2017
  • Pure refreshment
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

ABV

7.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before end & year of vintage see base of can.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Friels Cider,
  • Cool Apple Ltd,
  • PO Box 1091,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 9LN.

Return to

  • Friels Cider,
  • Cool Apple Ltd,
  • PO Box 1091,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 9LN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 300ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Green Ginger Wine 70Cl

£ 3.50
£3.75/75cl

Bulmers Original Apple Cider 6X330ml Can

£ 5.00
£2.53/litre

Offer

Pistonhead Mixed 6 Pack Craft Lager 330Ml

£ 8.00
£4.05/litre

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here