Toki Whisky Suntory 70Cl
Product Description
- Blended Japanese whisky
- A vivid blend of whiskies from Suntory's Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries, Suntory Whisky Toki features the quintessential characteristics of a Suntory Whisky blend: exquisite balance, harmony, and oneness.At the same time, its unique pairing of Hakushu American white oak cask malt whisky with Chita heavy-type grain whisky overturns the traditional hierarchy between malt and grain.
- Toki is a new harmony, offering both a new experience. It's extraordinary versatile - and you can enjoy it neat, on the rocks, in a highball or as part of a cocktail.
- Blended Japanese Whisky from the House of Suntroy
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Fill a glass with ice and let chill.
- Pour 50ml chilled Toki whisky in and stir.
- Add 100ml of chilled soda.
- Stir
- Add a twist of grapefruit - enjoy!
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
