Toki Whisky Suntory 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 30.00
£42.86/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Japanese whisky
  • A vivid blend of whiskies from Suntory's Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries, Suntory Whisky Toki features the quintessential characteristics of a Suntory Whisky blend: exquisite balance, harmony, and oneness.At the same time, its unique pairing of Hakushu American white oak cask malt whisky with Chita heavy-type grain whisky overturns the traditional hierarchy between malt and grain.
  • Toki is a new harmony, offering both a new experience. It's extraordinary versatile - and you can enjoy it neat, on the rocks, in a highball or as part of a cocktail.
  • Blended Japanese Whisky from the House of Suntroy
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Fill a glass with ice and let chill.
  • Pour 50ml chilled Toki whisky in and stir.
  • Add 100ml of chilled soda.
  • Stir
  • Add a twist of grapefruit - enjoy!

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

