Infantino Swift Travel Carrier

- - 2 ways to carry your baby: facing-in and facing-out
- - Carry children from 8-25 lbs/ 3.6-11.3 kgs. Handy front storage pocket.
- - Clever Wonder Cover 2-in-1 bib protects your clothing and carrier.
- The Swift carrier has a smart and simple design that's perfect for quick trips and on-the-go families. It's light and compact so it's easy to stash or pack in a stroller. This pouch style carrier can be worn inward or outward facing. It features an outside pocket for quick, small storage and an adjustable back strap for easy one-hand adjustment. It is washable and wipeable. Plus, it includes the detachable Wonder Cover bib to protect the carrier and your clothes while adding a fun element of style. Carry children from 8-25 lbs/3.6-11.3 kgs.
