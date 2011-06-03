By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Infantino Swift Travel Carrier

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • - 2 ways to carry your baby: facing-in and facing-out
  • - Carry children from 8-25 lbs/ 3.6-11.3 kgs. Handy front storage pocket.
  • - Clever Wonder Cover 2-in-1 bib protects your clothing and carrier.
  • The Swift carrier has a smart and simple design that's perfect for quick trips and on-the-go families. It's light and compact so it's easy to stash or pack in a stroller. This pouch style carrier can be worn inward or outward facing. It features an outside pocket for quick, small storage and an adjustable back strap for easy one-hand adjustment. It is washable and wipeable. Plus, it includes the detachable Wonder Cover bib to protect the carrier and your clothes while adding a fun element of style. Carry children from 8-25 lbs/3.6-11.3 kgs.

