Freixenet 0.0% Sparkling Rose Alcohol Free 75Cl

image 1 of Freixenet 0.0% Sparkling Rose Alcohol Free 75Cl
£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rose Spanish Wine
  • Freixenet 0% Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé is the most recent addition to the portfolio of renowned sparkling wine producer Freixenet. As part of a mission to help people celebrate all life's occasions, Freixenet 0% Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé has been created in response to the growing demand of those looking for a quality non-alcoholic sparkling wine experience.
  • The result is a refreshing drink developed after years of consumer research and technical development. Expect floral notes and juicy wild berries flavours.
  • This alcohol free sparkling rosé is a perfect alternative for a more permissible enjoyment whether is as a mid-week drink or at your dinner party.
  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With a clear mission to help people celebrate more, Freixenet creates quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Alcohol free sparkling wine based on de-alcoholised wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Free Wine 90, 80%, Rectified Grape Must Concentrate, Carbon Dioxide, Antioxidant: Sulphur Dioxide, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Colour: Anthocyanins, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With an attractive pale pink colour with persistent bubbles, on the nose there are mainly wild berries along with floral notes and tropical fruits. On the palate it is especially fruity, fresh and pleasant. It fills the mouth, with a well balanced acidity and a medium size bubbles produce a very refreshing mouth feel.

ABV

0% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freixenet SA,
  • Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
  • Spain

Return to

  • www.freixenet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml contain:
Energy106 kJ/25 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrates6,0 g
of which sugars5,4 g
Protein0 g
Salt0,01 g

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love this alcohol free sparkling wine. Both the wh

5 stars

Love this alcohol free sparkling wine. Both the white and Rose are very enjoyable. Well done Freixenet and Tesco for stocking it.

Fabulous wine

5 stars

Best non alcoholic wine in the world! Please keep stocking it!

brilliant

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed it. Refreshing and can still look like your drinking wine if poured in to a wine glass. Drank at home with friends due to being on strong medication can not drink alcohol.

great alcohol free sparkling rose!

5 stars

such a shame that this is still unavailable one of the nicest alcohol free sparkling rose's I have tasted - and my friends agree!

