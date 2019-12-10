Freixenet 0.0% Sparkling Rose Alcohol Free 75Cl

Love this alcohol free sparkling wine. Both the wh
Love this alcohol free sparkling wine. Both the white and Rose are very enjoyable. Well done Freixenet and Tesco for stocking it.
Fabulous wine
Best non alcoholic wine in the world! Please keep stocking it!
brilliant
I thoroughly enjoyed it. Refreshing and can still look like your drinking wine if poured in to a wine glass. Drank at home with friends due to being on strong medication can not drink alcohol.
great alcohol free sparkling rose!
such a shame that this is still unavailable one of the nicest alcohol free sparkling rose's I have tasted - and my friends agree!