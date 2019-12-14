By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Drunken Berries Raspberry & Gin Mixer 250Ml

Drunken Berries Raspberry & Gin Mixer 250Ml
Product Description

  • Prosecco Mixer Raspberry & Gin
  • Lovely Bubbly
  • A fruity fusion of Raspberries and London Dry Gin, it's fabulous when mixed with Prosecco, Cider or poured over Ice Cream. Fill a champagne flute 3/4 with Prosecco and add a splash of mixer to taste - stir slowly, Lovely Bubbly!
  • Great taste 2017
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry Puree (49%) (Raspberries, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Sugar, Water, Gin (14%), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Arrowroot, Raspberry Concentrate (0.5%)

Alcohol Units

1.2

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days.Best before: See Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill & shake before use

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • The Condiment Company Ltd,
  • The Walled Garden,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO18 9EQ.

Return to

  • The Condiment Company Ltd,
  • The Walled Garden,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO18 9EQ.
  • drunkenberries.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100mlas sold Per 35ml
Energy 458kJ160kJ
-135kcal47kcal
Fat 0.1g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrates25.4g8.9g
of which sugars 23.3g8.1g
Protein 0.6g0.2g
Salt 0.01g0.00g

Tastes fruity and natural - perfect for fizz!

5 stars

This is so delicious! I use it in prosecco but also as a dessert sauce. I'm stocking up for Christmas presents :-)

