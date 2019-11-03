By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Spoon Jam Sugar 1Kg

2(2)Write a review
Silver Spoon Jam Sugar 1Kg
£ 2.10
£2.10/kg
  • Pack size: 1kg

Use cane sugar not beet

2 stars

The jam does not set properly with beet sugar. It needs to be cane sugar. Use Tate and Lyle.

Not good results use Tate and Lyle 1:1 jam sugar!

2 stars

Used this to make jam twice now as it was the only jam sugar in my local tesco. Tried it with blackcurrants and plumbs to make jam , both times didnt set well, I dont think there is enough pectin in it. Have used Tate and Lyle 1:1 jam sugar(1kg sugar to 1kg fruit) before from Tesco which worked perfectly every time. Will not use this sugar again and will seek out the Tate and Lyle product from another supermarket that stocks it.

