Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760G

3.5(2)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 16/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

1/10 of a pack (76g)
  • Energy1094kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars26.7g
    30%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1439kJ / 343kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with stabilised cream and Belgian chocolate sauce, coated in chocolate fudge and decorated with milk and white chocolate shavings and a gold dusting.
  • Swirled chocolate sponge filled with British cream and Belgian chocolate sauce all hand rolled and topped with chocolate fudge, chocolate shavings and gold dusting
  • BELGIAN CHOCOLATE Sponge with chocolate sauce and cream, coated in chocolate fudge
  • Belgian chocolate
  • Sponge with chocolate sauce and cream, coated in chocolate fudge
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 760g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (25%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Icing Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose, Salt, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled Blister. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1439kJ / 343kcal1094kJ / 261kcal
Fat14.6g11.1g
Saturates8.7g6.6g
Carbohydrate46.4g35.2g
Sugars35.2g26.7g
Fibre1.8g1.4g
Protein5.7g4.3g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Tasty

5 stars

Best Yule log I have ever bought, its lovely and rich you definitely won’t need a big slice!

Tesco Finest Yule Log

2 stars

tesco "Finest" yule log was a disappointment it was dry and claggy I would have preferred a ordinary chocolate swiss roll

