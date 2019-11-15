Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760G

Very Tasty
Best Yule log I have ever bought, its lovely and rich you definitely won’t need a big slice!
tesco "Finest" yule log was a disappointment it was dry and claggy I would have preferred a ordinary chocolate swiss roll
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1439kJ / 343kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (25%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Icing Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose, Salt, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1439kJ / 343kcal
|1094kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|35.2g
|Sugars
|35.2g
|26.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
