Tesco Classic Cheese Selection 500G

Tesco Classic Cheese Selection 500G

Per 30g mature Cheddar
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Brie mould ripened full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and Blue Stilton® cheese.
  • Cheeseboard Favourites Brie, Mature Cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with Cranberries and Blue Stilton®
  • Mature Cheddar and Red Leicester packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cheeseboard favourites
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

INGREDIENTS:

Brie Mould Ripened Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Wensleydale Cheese with Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Dried Cranberries, Fructose, Sunflower Oil], Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk).

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produced in the U.K. and EU, using milk from the U.K. and EU. Packed in the U.K.

  • Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop.

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

  Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

500g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g mature Cheddar
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy361kJ 87kcal
      4%
    • Fat7.2g
      10%
    • Saturates5.1g
      26%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 290kcal

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1203kJ / 290kcal361kJ / 87kcal
    Fat24.0g7.2g
    Saturates17.0g5.1g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
    Sugars0.0g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein18.0g5.4g
    Salt1.7g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy510kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.9g
      35%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
    Fat35.0g10.5g
    Saturates23.0g6.9g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein23.7g7.1g
    Salt2.0g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy517kJ 125kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.5g
      33%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

    INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
    Fat34.9g10.5g
    Saturates21.7g6.5g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein25.4g7.6g
    Salt1.8g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy501kJ 121kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.1g
      14%
    • Saturates6.3g
      32%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal

    INGREDINETS: Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)].

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1670kJ / 403kcal501kJ / 121kcal
    Fat33.6g10.1g
    Saturates21.1g6.3g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein25.0g7.5g
    Salt1.7g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy458kJ 110kcal
      6%
    • Fat8.2g
      12%
    • Saturates5.3g
      27%
    • Sugars3.1g
      3%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1528kJ / 368kcal

    INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1528kJ / 368kcal458kJ / 110kcal
    Fat27.4g8.2g
    Saturates17.5g5.3g
    Carbohydrate11.6g3.5g
    Sugars10.2g3.1g
    Fibre1.8g0.5g
    Protein17.8g5.3g
    Salt1.0g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

