Tesco Classic Cheese Selection 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- Brie mould ripened full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and Blue Stilton® cheese.
- Cheeseboard Favourites Brie, Mature Cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with Cranberries and Blue Stilton®
- Mature Cheddar and Red Leicester packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cheeseboard favourites
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Brie Mould Ripened Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Wensleydale Cheese with Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Dried Cranberries, Fructose, Sunflower Oil], Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. and EU, using milk from the U.K. and EU. Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g mature Cheddar
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk).
Ingredients
INGREDINETS: Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)].
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.
