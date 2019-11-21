By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Biona Organic Kimchi 350G
Product Description

  • Organic Kimchi (Spicy Fermented Cabbage)
  • Organic
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Napa Cabbage* (26%), White Cabbage*, Carrots*, Water, Radish*, Onion*, Tomatoes* (from Concentrate), Sea Salt, Ginger*, Bell Pepper*, Chilli* (<1%), Garlic* (<1%), *= Certified Organic ingredients

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and consume within 1 month.Best before: see lid.

Name and address

  • Biona,
  • Mill House,
  • 6a Lower Teddington Road,
  • Kingston Upon Thames,
  • KT1 4ER.

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 102kJ/24.4kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which sugars 2.0g
Fibre 1.8g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 1.62g

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This isn't kimchi but pickled cabbage - It tastes

2 stars

This isn't kimchi but pickled cabbage - It tastes nothing like authentic kimchi. It's still OK if you just want something cheap and healthy to eat with rice.

Not A kimchi

1 stars

This is just spicy cabbage , doesn't taste like kimchi at all

Buy at least once a week!

5 stars

Utterly delicious. Mildly spicy, just enough background heat, I love it with bacon and a fried egg. I don’t warm it up, so use it as a relish. Brilliant, natural probiotic, great for gut health.

A staple in my fridge

5 stars

I love this kimchi and the fact that it's organic - it has become a staple in my fridge for when I'm too lazy to make my own. Great zingy taste and a good sized jar. Perfect for a quick and easy kimchi jjigae. Or use it in a chicken stew with some gochujang and tofu. Also great on its own, mixed into mashed potato or as a side dish.

Tasted nothing like the kimchi Iv been eating for

2 stars

Tasted nothing like the kimchi Iv been eating for years.

