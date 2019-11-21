Biona Organic Kimchi 350G

This isn't kimchi but pickled cabbage - It tastes
This isn't kimchi but pickled cabbage - It tastes nothing like authentic kimchi. It's still OK if you just want something cheap and healthy to eat with rice.
Not A kimchi
This is just spicy cabbage , doesn't taste like kimchi at all
Buy at least once a week!
Utterly delicious. Mildly spicy, just enough background heat, I love it with bacon and a fried egg. I don’t warm it up, so use it as a relish. Brilliant, natural probiotic, great for gut health.
A staple in my fridge
I love this kimchi and the fact that it's organic - it has become a staple in my fridge for when I'm too lazy to make my own. Great zingy taste and a good sized jar. Perfect for a quick and easy kimchi jjigae. Or use it in a chicken stew with some gochujang and tofu. Also great on its own, mixed into mashed potato or as a side dish.
Tasted nothing like the kimchi Iv been eating for
Tasted nothing like the kimchi Iv been eating for years.