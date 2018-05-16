By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Biona Organic Sauerkraut 360G

Biona Organic Sauerkraut 360G
£ 1.70
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Sauerkraut
  • No BPA used in lid
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

White Cabbage**, Sea Salt, Juniper Berries* (1%), *= Certified Organic Ingredients, **= Demeter / Organic-Biodynamic Agriculture

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 daysBest Before: See lid

Name and address

  • Biona,
  • Mill House,
  • 6a Lower Teddington Road,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • Surrey,
  • KT1 4ER.

Drained weight

230g ℮

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 98kJ/23.5kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 5.6g
of which sugars 3.1g
Fibre 2.4g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 1.98g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

