Bepps Puffs Cheese Flavour 70G

Product Description
- Black Eyed Pea Puffs Snacks Cheese Flavour
- We're Charitable Peas!
- For every pack sold, we donate to charity. Snack well, do good. Find out more at www.beppssnacks.com
- Give us a Bepp!
- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bepps_snacks
- We believe snacks should put a smile on your face. Our cheese Bepps aren't just big on flavour, they're naturally packed full of protein and fibre.
- And, with no added nasties, these are delicious and organic snacks that everyone can enjoy.
- Organic ingredients
- 91 kcals, 381 kJ per serving
- Basically a good pea!
- A source of protein and fibre
- Gluten free
- GMO and MSG free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Black Eyed Pea Flour* (36%), Organic Whole Rice Flour*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Organic Cheese Flavour Seasoning* (15%) (Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Sea Salt, Onions*, Yeast Powder*, Natural Flavouring, Garlic*, Acid: Citric Acid E330, Sunflower Oil*), Organic Rice Protein*, * = from certified Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Made for:
- Bepps Snacks,
- Veden Star Limited,
- PO Box 3608,
- EN5 9RU.
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (22g)
|Energy
|1734 kJ
|381 kJ
|-
|414 kcal
|91 kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|54.5g
|12.0g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|15.0g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Servings per pack: 3.2
|-
|-
