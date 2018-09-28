Bepps Puffs Sweet Chilli 70G

Delicious - healthier option for true crisp fans
SO tasty I could have eaten the whole bag to myself. As satisfying and flavoursome as potatoes crisps without the calories!
Organic Black Eyed Pea Flour* (36%), Organic Whole Rice Flour*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Organic Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning* (15%) (Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Spices* (Paprika*, Chilli*, Pepper*, Ginger*), Onions*, Tomatoes*, Sea Salt, Garlic*, Yeast Powder*, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid E330, Sunflower Oil*), Organic Rice Protein*, * = from certified Organic ingredients
Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.
Made in the UK
Servings per pack: 3.2
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (22g)
|Energy
|1741 kJ
|383 kJ
|-
|416 kcal
|92 kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|54.2g
|11.9g
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15.1g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.3g
