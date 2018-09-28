By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bepps Puffs Sweet Chilli 70G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.80
£2.58/100g

Product Description

  • Black Eyed Pea Puffs Snacks Sweet Chilli Flavour
  • We believe snacks should put a bounce in your step. Our feisty sweet chilli Bepps aren't just big on flavour, they're naturally packed full or protein and fibre.
  • And, with no added nasties, these are delicious and organic snacks that everyone can enjoy.
  • 92 kcals, 383 kJ per serving
  • A source of protein and fibre
  • Basically a good pea!
  • Gluten free
  • No GMO and MSG
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 70g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Black Eyed Pea Flour* (36%), Organic Whole Rice Flour*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Organic Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning* (15%) (Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Spices* (Paprika*, Chilli*, Pepper*, Ginger*), Onions*, Tomatoes*, Sea Salt, Garlic*, Yeast Powder*, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid E330, Sunflower Oil*), Organic Rice Protein*, * = from certified Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 3.2

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (22g)
Energy 1741 kJ383 kJ
-416 kcal92 kcal
Fat 16.7g3.7g
of which saturates 2.0g0.4g
Carbohydrates54.2g11.9g
of which sugars 6.2g1.4g
Fibre 4.8g1.1g
Protein 15.1g3.3g
Salt 1.2g0.3g
Servings per pack: 3.2--

Delicious - healthier option for true crisp fans

5 stars

SO tasty I could have eaten the whole bag to myself. As satisfying and flavoursome as potatoes crisps without the calories!

