Bepps Puffs Salt & Pepper 70G

Bepps Puffs Salt & Pepper 70G
£ 1.80
£2.58/100g

Product Description

  • Black Eyed Pea Puff Snacks Sea Salt & Black Pepper
  • We're Charitable Peas!
  • For every pack sold, we donate to charity. Snack well, do good. Find out more at www.beppssnacks.com
  • Give us a Bepp!
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bepps_snacks
  • We believe snacks should make you feel like dancing. Our irresistible sea salt & black pepper Bepps aren't just big on flavour, they're naturally packed full of protein and fibre.
  • And, with no added nasties, these are delicious and organic snacks that everyone can enjoy.
  • Organic ingredients
  • 91 kcals, 391 kJ per serving
  • A source of protein and fibre
  • Basically a good pea!
  • Gluten free
  • No GMO and MSG
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 70g
  • A source of protein and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Organic Black Eyed Pea Flour* (36%), Organic Whole Rice Flour*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Organic Lightly Salted Flavour Seasoning* (15%) (Rice Flour*, 8.4% Sea Salt, Yeast Powder*, Pepper*, Sunflower Oil*), Organic Rice Protein*, * = from certified Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 3.2

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Bepps Snacks,
  • Veden Star Limited,
  • PO Box 3608,
  • EN5 9RU.

Return to

  • Bepps Snacks,
  • Veden Star Limited,
  • PO Box 3608,
  • EN5 9RU.
  • hello@beppsnacks.com
  • www.beppssnacks.com

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (22g)
Energy 1733 kJ381 kJ
-414 kcal91 kcal
Fat 16.5g3.6g
of which saturates 2.0g0.4g
Carbohydrates54.7g12.0g
of which sugars 1.2g0.3g
Fibre 4.3g0.9g
Protein 15.1g3.3g
Salt 1.3g0.3g
Servings per pack: 3.2--

