Bepps Puffs Salt & Pepper 70G

Product Description
- Black Eyed Pea Puff Snacks Sea Salt & Black Pepper
- We're Charitable Peas!
- For every pack sold, we donate to charity. Snack well, do good. Find out more at www.beppssnacks.com
- We believe snacks should make you feel like dancing. Our irresistible sea salt & black pepper Bepps aren't just big on flavour, they're naturally packed full of protein and fibre.
- And, with no added nasties, these are delicious and organic snacks that everyone can enjoy.
- Organic ingredients
- 91 kcals, 391 kJ per serving
- A source of protein and fibre
- Basically a good pea!
- Gluten free
- No GMO and MSG
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Black Eyed Pea Flour* (36%), Organic Whole Rice Flour*, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Organic Lightly Salted Flavour Seasoning* (15%) (Rice Flour*, 8.4% Sea Salt, Yeast Powder*, Pepper*, Sunflower Oil*), Organic Rice Protein*, * = from certified Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 3.2
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Made for:
- Bepps Snacks,
- Veden Star Limited,
- PO Box 3608,
- EN5 9RU.
Return to
- hello@beppsnacks.com
- www.beppssnacks.com
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (22g)
|Energy
|1733 kJ
|381 kJ
|-
|414 kcal
|91 kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|54.7g
|12.0g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|15.1g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|-
|-
