By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fruit Bowl Fruit Flakes Strawberry 5X18g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fruit Bowl Fruit Flakes Strawberry 5X18g
£ 2.00
£22.23/kg

Product Description

  • Flakes made with concentrated fruit purees and fruit juices.
  • For more fun...
  • Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter
  • We squish apples and strawberries with a little fruit juice and pack them into handy portions so you can eat them anywhere - on the train, in a tent, even in the deepest darkest jungle!
  • Made with real fruit
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Only naturally occurring sugars 1 pack = 1 apple
  • Perfect for little lunch boxes
  • Great for baking
  • Ideal as a snack
  • Irresistible, intensely fruity and all natural - like picked fruit but easier
  • Fruit made fun
  • Fantastically flavourful fruit flakes®
  • Tried, tested, approved - Family Panel
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - MK
  • Pack size: 90g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Fruit Juice (Apple, Elderberry), Strawberry Puree, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Wheat

Name and address

  • Stream Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
  • Walsoken,
  • Wisbech,
  • Cambs,
  • PE14 7BQ,

Return to

  • Stream Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
  • Walsoken,
  • Wisbech,
  • Cambs,
  • PE14 7BQ,
  • UK.
  • www.fruit-bowl.com

Net Contents

5 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g Serving
Energy 1356kJ244kJ
-320kcal58kcal
Fat 1.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g13g
of which sugars 58g10g
Fibre 7.5g1.3g
Protein 1.5g0.3g
Salt 0.25g0.05g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fruit Bowl Unicorn Fruit Flakes 5X18g

£ 2.00
£22.23/kg

Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g

£ 2.25
£28.13/kg

Kellogg's Duo Fruit Winders Strawberry 6 Pack 102G

£ 1.50
£14.71/kg

Offer

Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Strings 5 Pack 100G

£ 2.00
£20.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here