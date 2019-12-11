Fruit Bowl Fruit Flakes Strawberry 5X18g

Product Description
- Flakes made with concentrated fruit purees and fruit juices.
- For more fun...
- We squish apples and strawberries with a little fruit juice and pack them into handy portions so you can eat them anywhere - on the train, in a tent, even in the deepest darkest jungle!
- Made with real fruit
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Only naturally occurring sugars 1 pack = 1 apple
- Perfect for little lunch boxes
- Great for baking
- Ideal as a snack
- Irresistible, intensely fruity and all natural - like picked fruit but easier
- Fruit made fun
- Fantastically flavourful fruit flakes®
- Tried, tested, approved - Family Panel
- Gluten free
- No added sugar
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher - MK
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Fruit Juice (Apple, Elderberry), Strawberry Puree, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Wheat
Name and address
- Stream Foods Ltd,
- Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
- Walsoken,
- Wisbech,
- Cambs,
- PE14 7BQ,
Return to
Net Contents
5 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g Serving
|Energy
|1356kJ
|244kJ
|-
|320kcal
|58kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|13g
|of which sugars
|58g
|10g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.05g
