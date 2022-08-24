Naturya Organic Spirulina Powder 100G
Product Description
- Organic Spirulina Powder
- To learn more about our super Spirulina, visit naturya.com
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- All-round protection for the body*
- *Contributes to...
- Immunity
- Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Protection from Oxidative Stress
- Riboflavin (vitamin B2) & manganese contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Heart
- Thiamine (vitamin B1) contributes to the normal function of the heart
- The bioactive supergiant, spirulina has grown on earth for over 2.4 billion years. This ancient cyanobacterium is a planet-friendly source of protein, cultivated sustainably in freshwater pools under warm sunlight.
- Investigated by NASA as ideal astronaut nutrition, spirulina is a natural source of vitamins A, B1, B2, iodine and manganese. These nutrients protect the body against oxidative stress, nourish the immune system and support heart function.
- The power of n
- 10:1
- 15g of n spirulina = 150g of fresh spirulina
- 15g of n spirulina powder = the same amount of protein as a 40g serving of peanut butter
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- With vitamins A, B1 & B2, iodine, protein
- Highest quality & purity tested
- Directly sourced & fairly traded
- Sustainably grown & vegan
- Gluten-Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
- Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Riboflavin (vitamin B2) & manganese contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Thiamine (vitamin B1) contributes to the normal function of the heart
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Spirulina
Allergy Information
- Contains naturally occuring Sulphites. Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try this...
- Blend in smoothies
- Mix in energy balls
- Stir into dressings to add a healthy drizzle to salads
- Mix with your favourite juice for a quick & nourishing shot
- Quick tip...
- As a savoury twist blend into pesto or soups
- 1 tablespoon = 10 g
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 6 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 15g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1462 kJ
|219 kJ
|-
|345 kcal
|52 kcal
|Fat
|0.9 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|15 g
|2.3 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|<0.1 g
|Fibre
|3.5 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|67 g
|10 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
|0.2 g
|Vitamin A
|3685 μg
|461
|553 μg
|69
|Thiamine (B1)
|1.2 mg
|106
|0.2 mg
|16
|Riboflavin (B2)
|2.3 mg
|166
|0.3 mg
|25
|Calcium
|333 mg
|42
|50 mg
|6.2
|Magnesium
|300 mg
|80
|45 mg
|12
|Iron
|6.6 mg
|47
|1 mg
|7.1
|Manganese
|2.8 mg
|140
|0.4 mg
|21
|Iodine
|168 μg
|112
|25 μg
|17
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|For beneficial effect, we recommend 1 serving (15g) daily
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.