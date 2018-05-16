By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naturya Organic Cacao Nibs 125G

Naturya Organic Cacao Nibs 125G
£ 4.00
£32.00/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Cocoa Nibs
  • For more information & recipes visit www.naturya.com
  • Our cocoa nibs are grown and processed using traditional methods. The cocoa beans are fermented to release their uniquely rich cacao flavour. They are then sun-dried and broken up into this crumbly Peruvian treat.
  • Naturya's products are nature's most nutrien-rich food. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
  • Organic
  • Nutrient-rich superfoods
  • These crunchy nibs are loaded with magnesium
  • A great source of potassium & iron
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Know the nature of nibs
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125g
  • A great source of potassium & iron
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Cocoa Nibs

Allergy Information

  • This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts are also handled

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of South America

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 teaspoon = 5 g Enjoy as much as you like
  • Power-up your juices smoothies & milk shakes
  • Supercharge your breakfast
  • Boost your baking, snacks & chocolate creations
  • Try this! Coat home-made energy balls with these crunchy nibs.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% NRV
Energy 2600 kJ
-630 kcal
Fat 55 g
saturates 34 g
mono-unsaturates 17 g
polyunsaturates 1.5 g
Carbohydrate 15 g
of which sugars 0.8 g
Fibre 11 g
Protein 13 g
Salt <0.1 g
Potassium 490 mg25
Magnesium 240 mg64
Iron 3.4 mg24
of which--

