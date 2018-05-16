Naturya Organic Cacao Nibs 125G

Product Description
- Organic Cocoa Nibs
- Our cocoa nibs are grown and processed using traditional methods. The cocoa beans are fermented to release their uniquely rich cacao flavour. They are then sun-dried and broken up into this crumbly Peruvian treat.
- Naturya's products are nature's most nutrien-rich food. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
- Organic
- Nutrient-rich superfoods
- These crunchy nibs are loaded with magnesium
- A great source of potassium & iron
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Know the nature of nibs
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Cocoa Nibs
Allergy Information
- This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts are also handled
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product of South America
Preparation and Usage
- 1 teaspoon = 5 g Enjoy as much as you like
- Power-up your juices smoothies & milk shakes
- Supercharge your breakfast
- Boost your baking, snacks & chocolate creations
- Try this! Coat home-made energy balls with these crunchy nibs.
Name and address
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% NRV
|Energy
|2600 kJ
|-
|630 kcal
|Fat
|55 g
|saturates
|34 g
|mono-unsaturates
|17 g
|polyunsaturates
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|15 g
|of which sugars
|0.8 g
|Fibre
|11 g
|Protein
|13 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|Potassium
|490 mg
|25
|Magnesium
|240 mg
|64
|Iron
|3.4 mg
|24
|of which
|-
|-
