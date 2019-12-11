Naturya Organic Cacao Powder Fair Trade 250G

Product Description
- Organic Cacao Powder
- Naturya cacao powder is blended from rare Criollo cacao beans which grow in the Peruvian rainforest. Gently roasted to enhance their complex flavour, the beans are processed using traditional methods so that this delicious Fairtrade cacao loses none of its health-giving nutrients.
- Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
- Fairtrade
- Organic
- Nutrient-rich superfoods
- This exquisite cacao powder is rich in iron and potassium
- Extremely high in copper & magnesium
- Loaded with zinc
- Indulge your cacao craving
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Cacao Powder (75% Criollo/25% Forastero & Trinitario Beans), Cacao: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100%
Allergy Information
- This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts are also handled
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 teaspoon = 5 g Enjoy as much as you like
- Power-up your smoothies & milk shakes
- Supercharge your breakfast
- Boost your baking, snacks & chocolate creations
- Try this! Add a spoonful to boost your pancake batter.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|% NRV
|Energy
|1543 kJ
|-
|370 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|of which saturates
|7.0 g
|mono-unsaturates
|3.6 g
|polyunsaturates
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|Fibre
|26 g
|Protein
|27 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|Potassium
|1200 mg
|60
|Magnesium
|510 mg
|136
|Iron
|7.4 mg
|53
|Zinc
|8.2 mg
|82
|Copper
|4.2 mg
|420
