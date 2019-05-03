Funktional Foods Hemp Protein Powder 100G

I would not recommend to buy this. The powder look
I would not recommend to buy this. The powder looks extremely green and even a small portion of it added to smoothly made it looks and taste horrible. Do not waste your money. Buy a better one.
100% Hemp Protein Powder
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Packed in the UK. Product of EU
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% NRV
|Energy
|1520 kJ
|-
|362 kcal
|Fat (g)
|11
|- of which saturates (g)
|1.1
|- mono-unsaturates (g)
|1.4
|- polyunsaturates (g)
|7.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|10
|- of which sugars (g)
|5.9
|Fibre (g)
|13
|Protein (g)
|49
|Salt (g)
|<0.01
|Vitamin E (mg)
|2.0
|17
|Calcium (mg)
|250
|31
|Magnesium (mg)
|750
|200
|Iron (mg)
|17
|121
|Omega 3 (mg)
|1700
