Funktional Foods Hemp Protein Powder 100G

1(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Product Description

  • Hemp Protein Powder
  • Hearty Hemp
  • With 49% protein and a host of other nutrients, hemp is a great vegan source of protein with all essential amino acids. High in magnesium, iron and fibre and a source of omega 3.
  • Pump up your protein with hearty hemp
  • No nonsense superfood
  • High in magnesium, iron and fibre
  • Source of omega 3
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g
  • High in magnesium
  • High in iron
  • High in fibre
  • Source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

100% Hemp Protein Powder

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use...
  • Add to smoothies and shakes...
  • Boost your bread and baking!
  • 35g post workout or less for a daily boost.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.
  • www.funktionalfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% NRV
Energy 1520 kJ
-362 kcal
Fat (g)11
- of which saturates (g)1.1
- mono-unsaturates (g)1.4
- polyunsaturates (g)7.9
Carbohydrate (g)10
- of which sugars (g)5.9
Fibre (g)13
Protein (g)49
Salt (g)<0.01
Vitamin E (mg)2.017
Calcium (mg)25031
Magnesium (mg)750200
Iron (mg)17121
Omega 3 (mg)1700

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

I would not recommend to buy this. The powder look

1 stars

I would not recommend to buy this. The powder looks extremely green and even a small portion of it added to smoothly made it looks and taste horrible. Do not waste your money. Buy a better one.

