Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 270G

actually tastes like real mayo! so much better than supermarket alternatives and isn't artificially white.
Best vegan mayo ever!!
Best Vegan Mayo I’ve tried so far!! Buy it regular. My non Vegan friends can’t tell the difference from their regular mayo.
Better than the Original
Absolutely stunning flavour. I’m not Vegan just trying to live a healthier lifestyle, my Brother gave me a jar to try and I’m hooked this Mayonnaise is better than the original in my opinion. It is more mustardy but in a good way. I won’t be going back.
Just like a real mayo!
Exactly like the original, but much healthier
Tastes exactly like the original, but much healthier. Great taste, texture and a jar goes quite far. The packaging is also good as you can get pretty much all of it out and it is recyclable.
HELLMANS VEGAN MAYO ....A TASTE SENSATION !
FANTASTIC , COULDNT TELL THE DIFFERENCE , TASTES AMAZING !!
It was excellant quality ,i think it tastes better
It was excellant quality ,i think it tastes better than the original mayo .Very impressed with it .I bought it because i want to go vegan .
Excellent.
Tastes as good as original Hellmanns.
It's Hellmann's & It's Mayo
Delicious!
Delicious!