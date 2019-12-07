Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 270G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • The wait is over! Hellmann's Vegan alternative to the traditional mayonnaise is here. Same great taste and plant-based. Our creamy and delicious vegan condiment is gluten-free, suitable for vegans and is a good source of Omega 3. It also contains absolutely no artificial colours or flavours, making it the perfect addition to vegan burgers, fries and sandwiches or as an alternative to our Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise. With a thick and creamy texture, Hellmann’s Vegan is perfect for dolloping and spreading over all your favourite dishes –now everyone can enjoy the great taste of Hellmann’s! If you love our vegan mayo why not try our delicious Fat-free salad dressing? Crafted using a combination of herbs, garlic and red peppers, Hellmann’s Fat-free salad dressing is the perfect accompaniment for your Greek salad. Our Fat-free dressing has no artificial flavours, preservatives or colours and is suitable for vegans, making it the ultimate dressing for your summer salads. Head to our website –www.hellmanns.co.uk for exciting vegan recipe inspiration. You can also take a look at our full Hellmann’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipe ideas for salads, wraps, sandwiches and much more. Our jars are widely recycled so, please do your part and recycle too.
  • Hellmann's Vegan is our alternative to the traditional mayonnaise –the great taste of Hellmann's that you love and plant-based​
  • Hellmann's Vegan is a delicious vegan condiment that is perfect for sandwiches, salads, and veggie burgers​
  • This vegan mayo contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Free from eggs and gluten, Hellmann's vegan sandwich spread offers the same mayo taste and is plant-based
  • Hellmann's alternative to the traditional mayo is a good source of omega 3
  • Hellmann's Vegan is the perfect addition to your favourite dishes
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Number of uses

1 portion = 15g (pack contains 18 portions)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

Net Contents

270g ℮

75 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

actually tastes like real mayo! so much better tha

5 stars

actually tastes like real mayo! so much better than supermarket alternatives and isn't artificially white.

Best vegan mayo ever!!

5 stars

Best Vegan Mayo I’ve tried so far!! Buy it regular. My non Vegan friends can’t tell the difference from their regular mayo.

Better than the Original

5 stars

Absolutely stunning flavour. I’m not Vegan just trying to live a healthier lifestyle, my Brother gave me a jar to try and I’m hooked this Mayonnaise is better than the original in my opinion. It is more mustardy but in a good way. I won’t be going back.

Just like a real mayo!

5 stars

Just like a real mayo!

Exactly like the original, but much healthier

5 stars

Tastes exactly like the original, but much healthier. Great taste, texture and a jar goes quite far. The packaging is also good as you can get pretty much all of it out and it is recyclable.

HELLMANS VEGAN MAYO ....A TASTE SENSATION !

5 stars

FANTASTIC , COULDNT TELL THE DIFFERENCE , TASTES AMAZING !!

It was excellant quality ,i think it tastes better

5 stars

It was excellant quality ,i think it tastes better than the original mayo .Very impressed with it .I bought it because i want to go vegan .

Excellent.

5 stars

Tastes as good as original Hellmanns.

It's Hellmann's & It's Mayo

5 stars

It's Hellmann's & It's Mayo

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

